Hannah Ahmad spent her eighth-grade year entering contests in a variety of creative and intellectual areas. It wasn’t that she was super interested in winning, although that would have been nice. But she said she was looking to challenge herself, get used to applying in competitive areas, and to see what she was good at.
The former Skyline Middle School student wasn’t finding much success when she entered the 2022 InvestWrite essay contest, sponsored by the Virginia Council for Economic Education, under the guidance of Skyline teacher Judie McNett, whose classes participated in the annual Stock Market Game.
In the Stock Market Game, students invest a hypothetical $100,000 at actual market prices, with winners being recognized in the fall and spring.
“InvestWrite is different because there’s no element of luck in winning,” said John Kruggel of the James Madison University Center for Economic Education. “Hannah earned this with outstanding writing.”
Ahmad’s essay outlined how she learned about subsidiary companies and the tradeoff between risk and return in the stock market.
Kruggel said the InvestWrite essay competition involves students from all over Virginia and is extremely competitive.
“This is no small accomplishment for a middle school student,” he said.
Ahmad said she was surprised when she received word that she had placed first in the competition. She had just started learning about the stock market in seventh grade, but learned a lot more this past year through playing the Stock Market Game and through her own personal research.
She chose to invest some of her hypothetical $100,000 in stocks that had proved to be more “sure things,” and some of her money in stocks that were a gamble.
Ahmad said in her essay: “I have learned to carefully inspect and look over any company that I wanted to invest in the future. Equally important, the idea itself of risk and return has influenced me to take big risks both in my life in the future as well as in the stock market, too.”
When asked if she would implement her plan when she gets older, Ahmad said, “Well, probably not with $100,000, but with smaller amounts.”
Ahmad was recognized for her achievement by the Virginia Council on Economic Education, sponsor of the statewide Stock Market Game competition. The game is supported locally by Your Economic Success, a nonprofit organization that provides economics and financial literacy training for kindergarten through 12th-grade educators in partnership with the JMU Center for Economic Education.
Ahmad will be attending Spotswood High School in the fall as a freshman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.