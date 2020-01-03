From the outside, Kari Carpenter’s house near downtown Harrisonburg resembles any other. But once you step through the front door, it becomes a green thumb’s paradise.
Light green walls are bordered by silver shelves of decorative and terracotta pots with plants that cover nearly every inch of a room connected to the screened-in porch.
Wooden tables and shelves are transformed into a place where plants can rest and reach more light coming out of a nearby window, while the only spot in the room not enclosed by the greenery is the carpet.
“I cherish the peace I found when caring for my plants and found happiness in knowing I could help them flourish,” Carpenter said. “It’s so gratifying to witness new growth on a plant you have nurtured and cared for.”
With her love for indoor plants growing, Carpenter, 45, decided to take her interest online by starting an e-commerce website, The Plant House, where people can buy plants she has to offer and have them delivered if close by.
“The Plant House stemmed from my own passion for indoor plants, and I’m finding it to be a beautiful journey of meeting new people in my city and helping others to find happiness in bringing plant life into their lives,” she said.
And it all started with an oxalis.
In 2000, a friend gave Carpenter an oxalis, a flowering plant that slightly resembles a four-leaf clover — her first indoor plant.
“Something sparked in me with that gift, and I’ve slowly been collecting through the years,” she said. “During the last two or three years, my interest has really grown. I began to notice the therapeutic benefits of being surrounded by living nature in my home.”
Once Carpenter decided to leave her job as an elementary school music teacher, she was able to start a new role that would bring her joy and offer less stress.
“I’ve always shared my gifts, interests and knowledge with others — that’s what teachers do — so it made sense to take my love of plants to the next level and share it with others,” she said.
Carpenter launched her website in August, offering 25 different indoor plants. Since then, she has expanded due to customers making requests to complete their wish lists, as well as Carpenter continuing to learn about new plants and wanting to provide more variety.
“[The business] has been steadily growing,” Carpenter said.
During a pop-up event at Agora Downtown Market in December, Carpenter provided 71 plants with a new home, saying she was delighted to meet so many great people, answer questions and connect with fellow plant lovers.
Adding to her success, Carpenter said she has noticed a trend over the last few years of indoor plants becoming more popular with more businesses popping up that cater to indoor plants.
“People are wanting to bring nature into their indoor spaces,” she said. “It has definitely become popular to decorate with live plants and also with all the research that shows that plants can improve concentration and productivity and are calming and reduce stress, people are more and more looking to add plants to their homes and workplaces.”
Her teaching routine was traded in for morning plant inspections, watering, finishing orders and spending time online to update her website, order supplies and research new and existing plants.
To keep up with demand, Carpenter starts every Monday with trips to wholesale greenhouses to select new offerings.
Carpenter said she usually has a list of specific plants customers are looking for along with her own list of what she is either hoping to find or needs to replenish.
“I’ll only purchase plants that are healthy and with as little damage as possible, regardless of what’s on my lists, and I spend a lot of time searching through a sea of green for just the right ones,” she said. “I like to select a variety of sizes and styles and try to make sure I have some easygoing plants for people who are not yet confident in their plant parenthood, as well as some that are more finicky or are unusual for those who are already avid collectors.”
Her keen eye to selection and catering to customers is what helps to separate her from other businesses that sell plants, such as Home Depot, Walmart and Lowe’s.
“Indoor plants are my focus, and I offer specialized and personal service. The plants I sell receive lots of love and attention to make sure they are in the best shape possible when they go to a new home,” she said. “I encourage my customers to keep in touch and reach out with questions before they purchase and after they take their plant home. I provide lots of information on my website and am always eager to discuss plants and learn from others in our Harrisonburg plant community.”
Carpenter said that what she has enjoyed the most since starting her website is the ability to share her love of plants with others, helping to build the indoor plant community locally, spending time with the plants in her shop and learning something new every day.
“Plants truly do make wonderful, lasting and unique gifts for any occasion or just a ‘thinking of you,’ show of care,” she said.
Starting in January, Carpenter will start displaying and selling indoor plants at Sparrows Flowers in downtown Harrisonburg.
“I will still have a collection for sale on my website for the ease and convenience of e-commerce, but for customers who want a more traditional shopping experience where they can see and touch the plants, they can stop in at Sparrows Flowers’ new location next door to the Indian American Cafe and across the street from Walkabout Outfitter,” she said.
