Harrisonburg officials are seeking additional feedback on a future downtown art project where North Main Street and Noll Drive split near Merge Coffee.
A public forum is scheduled for Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center at 620 Simms Ave.
City officials said in a press release that Monday's event will provide an opportunity for individuals to discuss the theme, style and focus they would like to see represented in the new art project.
An online survey was conducted earlier this summer.
Following Monday's meeting, officials will form a committee including a City Council representative, staff and local representatives to begin the process of using community input to outline the project, and secure an artist to complete the work.
— Staff Report
