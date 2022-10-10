James Madison University’s Madison Center for Civic Engagement and the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition will be co-hosting two candidate forums for city elections.
The Harrisonburg City Council candidates forum will be held Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. at Court Square Theater in downtown.
The Harrisonburg School Board candidates forum will be held Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. in JMU’s Memorial Hall auditorium.
As of Friday, all City Council candidates have confirmed they will attend the forum and three of the five School Board candidates are confirmed, said Kara Dillard, interim associate director of the Madison Center for Civic Engagement.
Two staff members from JMU’s student newspaper, The Breeze, will moderate the forums.
Candidates will have access to the discussion topics beforehand but not the exact questions, Dillard said.
The events will run for roughly an hour each and include opening and closing statements from the candidates.
The goal of the forums is to create “civil conversation and deliberation” between candidates regarding the topics of interest, Dillard said.
The School Board forum will be held less than a week from Election Day on Nov. 8. Dillard said this was due to a logistical issue with booking the venue.
The hosts were set on Memorial Hall for the location because it is one of JMU’s closest spots to city residents, Dillard said.
“It draws in and keeps the JMU connections, but is far more accessible to the community,” Dillard said.
Various local organizations have held candidates forums in the past. Dillard said that when the Madison Center saw no forums scheduled for this election season, it jumped to fill in the gap.
Democratic candidates Dany Fleming and Monica Robinson and independent candidates Marshall Orenic and Rick Nagel are running for two spots on City Council in the general election. Those seats are currently held by Democrats Chris Jones and Sal Romero. Romero is not seeking reelection.
Jones is running unopposed in a special election on Nov. 8 to fill the remainder of former council member George Hirschmann’s term. Jones lost the Democratic nomination for his seat in a June primary won by Robinson and Fleming.
Five candidates are running for three full, four-year terms on the School Board.
Incumbents Obie Hill, Andrew Kohen and Kristen Loflin are seeking reelection, while Korin Jackson and Emma Phillips are also running.
