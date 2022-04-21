At this point in the Harrisonburg City Public Schools 2021-2022 school year, as contracts are being considered, there are only four administrative changes announced, with no replacements yet approved by the School Board:
Craig Mackail, chief operating officer, has announced his retirement, effective July 1. Mackail has been with HCPS for 20 years.
Amy McCarter, assistant principal at Bluestone, has announced her resignation, effective July 1.
Suzanne Webb, Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center director, has announced her retirement, effective July 1.
Andy Jackson, secondary science coordinator and Harrisonburg High School STEM Academy director, has announced his retirement, effective July 1.
As the remainder of the school year progresses positions will be filled and additional principal and administrative changes may be announced.
— Staff Report
