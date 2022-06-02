Seven vehicles were damaged and four people were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center following a motor vehicle crash in Harrisonburg Tuesday evening.
Authorities said they were dispatched to a parking lot in the 1800 block of Reservoir Street at 5 p.m.
Officials said someone was in their vehicle when they began to experience a medical condition that impaired their driving.
The car then hit a vehicle that was trying to exit the parking lot and a sign, before heading west on Reservoir Street, officials said. The car then crossed into the eastbound lane of Reservoir Street and side-swiped another vehicle.
The driver then struck another vehicle head-on, and hit multiple other vehicles before arriving in a different parking lot, colliding with a parked car and landscaping display.
Three drivers and one passenger were taken to Sentara RMH with minor injuries. There were no deaths.
Police did not have an estimate on damages Wednesday evening.
Authorities closed Reservoir Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to the Interstate 81 overpass while emergency personnel worked on scene.
