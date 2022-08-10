For Healthy Community Health Centers, a local system of patient-centered clinics that charge patients on a sliding scale, business is always about giving.
“We don’t turn anybody away. You can walk into HCHC and if you don’t have insurance, we’re going to take care of you,” said Michelle Howard, HCHC executive assistant.
But during National Health Center Week, which began Sunday and ends Saturday, the affordable health centers open to anyone in the community are making an extra strong outreach effort.
Each day this week, Healthy Community Health Centers, the “universal access” medical facilities with four locations in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, is offering a different outreach activity, culminating in HCHC Children’s Health Day. The free community event takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at HCHC Stone Port on Little Sorrell Drive.
“Community health centers have been around for over 50 years,” said Cara Valentine, HCHC’s director of development and public relations. “We just take this time, it’s a nationwide thing to celebrate the work that we’re doing in the community.”
Taking place shortly before the first day of school for Harrisonburg City Public Schools on Aug. 23 and Rockingham County Public Schools on Aug. 24, HCHC’s Children’s Health Day will coincide with school physicals offered across HCHC’s locations, "touch-a-truck" with Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and Harrisonburg Fire Department, the Gus Bus mobile literacy program and free backpacks and school supplies, HCHC staff said.
“We know it’s really important when kids are young to promote that they’re getting to the doctor for checkups and encourage overall healthy living,” Valentine said.
Children’s Health Day will also feature games and face painting, according to a press release. There will be over 150 free backpacks to distribute to children who attend, HCHC staff said.
“If we get that stuff impressed upon them when they’re young, then they’re going to be able to continue that on into adulthood,” Valentine said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together.”
HCHC was founded after Harrisonburg was designated a medically underserved population by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration in 2007, HCHC’s website said.
“We do receive some federal funding grants. Of course, that’s kind of a drop in the bucket to help us provide care, because every year it’s over $2 million in uncompensated care that we provide,” Valentine said. “We also have donors from the community that help support us.”
HCHC serves as a “safety net” for those in the community in a low-income or uninsured situation, Valentine said, though HCHC’s services are open to anyone, even if they have private insurance, on a sliding scale for costs and fees.
“People need to know who we are and what we do. Because the work we do and the providers we have are phenomenal,” Howard said.
HCHC, which also connects patients with community resources for things like finances, shelter and nutrition, also celebrated National Health Center Week with a treat box delivery to around 15 local first responder hubs on Monday.
“We know that it takes a whole community to really serve everybody,” Valentine said. “It’s a full week of fun stuff.”
On Wednesday, it held a patient appreciation day with free snacks and a grocery gift card raffle, said Lisa Bricker, HCHC executive director.
“We [had] booths at each of our clinical locations thanking our patients, asking them to give us feedback. We have a drawing at each location for a $50 Food Lion gift card,” Bricker said.
Today, HCHC will hold a Partners for a Healthy Community luncheon for its community partners with updates on its accomplishments from the preceding year. On Friday, it will hold a staff appreciation picnic.
“Every year, it’s a chance for us not only to give back to the community, but it also lets us recognize our staff for all that they do throughout the year,” Howard said.
