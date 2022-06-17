If you could go back in time and say something to a younger version of yourself, would you? And if so, what would you say?
These are questions that Dennis Villeda has spent a lifetime thinking about. On one hand, he would love to go back and give his 8-year-old self a hug and tell him that everything was going to be OK. But on the other, if he knew that everything worked out, would it have changed the course that got him to where he is now?
At the end of the day, it’s not possible to warn or comfort a you that no longer exists. You just have to process the grief and hold it up along with the gratitude for where you are now, Villeda said.
Villeda spent most of his childhood in foster care. He became a part of the system at 8 years old. In just the second grade, Villeda was tasked with feeling the grief and confusion of not being able to be with his biological parents, but without understanding it.
He spent time in group homes and residential facilities. It was hard to find Villeda a more permanent placement because he kept running away.
“I just wanted to go home,” he said.
Villeda tried to get acclimated to every new living situation, but the constant trauma he was facing due to instability and distress made the little things that we take for granted seem impossible: making friends, completing school work.
“It took away the groove and routine of being in a regular home,” he said. “I started to fall behind on my education.”
Villeda’s foster care living situations were mostly in the Harrisonburg area. But at age 13 he was adopted by a family in Staunton.
“It was great for awhile. Then it was not,” Villeda said. “Their rights were terminated.”
Villeda would end up in another foster care facility. This time in Quicksburg, almost an hour away from anywhere he’d ever lived. And worse, Villeda had a brief glimpse of stability and had it taken away.
It was at the age of 15 that Villeda started to focus on something that seemed to come from somewhere deep inside of him, something that truly felt real — a desire for stability.
“It was a very lonely experience, growing up without your parents,” Villeda said.
Everyone gets older, but not everyone grows up. Villeda knew that if he wanted to have a stable home and life and find a meaning and purpose for his life, he had to have an education.
“I focused on graduating,” he said. “Despite everything that didn’t work out.”
Villeda did indeed graduate high school in the spring of 2017 and found that he had aged out of the foster care system. Villeda felt sure that he wasn’t ready to be on his own, but also that he didn’t want to be adopted again. Fortunately, while meeting with his social worker, another social worker happened to be present and suggested Impact Living Services in Harrisonburg.
Impact serves the community in a variety of ways, but one service it offers is independent living for foster children who have aged out of the system but aren’t ready to be on their own. They serve adults between the ages of 18 and 21. Impact helps people find jobs, secure transportation and housing, and to apply to college.
All of his life, Villeda had followed his heart. He didn’t have the regular motivators that most children have growing up. He had only himself and a trust in himself and his future.
Samantha Brooks had been in charge of the independent living program at Impact for a month when Villeda was referred. He was only the second one in the program. And unlike some youth who rebel against what is put in front of them, “Dennis was really able to grasp what a great opportunity this program was,” Brooks said.
“I just thought he was great. He presented as very motivated and very much looking for guidance and support,” Brooks said.
In a lot of ways, Villeda helped shape what the independent living program is now. Brooks has gone on to open four more programs in the state.
With the support from Impact, Villeda enrolled in Blue Ridge Community College in fall of 2017. He wasn’t sure what he wanted to do, but decided to take introductory classes in nursing and social work.
It was his intro to human services, which encompasses social work, that made him realize this was the career path for him. Villeda had worried that because all of his experiences with foster care had been negative, he would find no joy in a career as a social worker.
But thanks to an influential professor at BRCC, Robin Hawks, he saw that social work is so much more than just what he had experienced. His experience with Impact was also showing him that as well.
“An organization like Impact, it took something so negative and showed that it can open doors and support you,” Villeda said.
Villeda arrived at BRCC ready to learn the educational materials but to also learn about himself, Hawks said.
“Dennis came to BRCC motivated to find his place in the world,” she said. “He brought a wealth of experiences that just needed a place to grow.”
Hawks said seeing Villeda turn his experiences into opportunities and not obstacles to hold him back is a testament to the wonderful person he is.
“I am excited to see what wonderful things Dennis will do with his degree,” Hawks said. “I know that he will have an impact on the next group of young people who, like Dennis, will need to decide what to do with the experiences life has given them.”
After receiving his associate degree from BRCC, Villeda transferred to James Madison University in fall 2019. Villeda had always known that’s where he wanted to go because Harrisonburg felt like home.
Brooks was with Villeda when he got accepted at JMU.
It was around this time that Villeda aged out of Impact. But he continued to volunteer and eventually work part time as a mentor.
“They have given me so many opportunities,” Villeda said of Impact. “Now, I was able to practice what I was going to school for, so that I could have an impact of my own.”
Despite everything, Villeda found himself a few days before graduating from JMU this past May. He remembers the day it hit him. It was the morning of his last exam, and he had a flat tire. Villeda remembers thinking, “Is this a sign, God?” But he made it to his exam and he knew he had passed it.
Villeda sat outside the building where he had just taken his exam and cried. A weight had lifted off his shoulders. He had finally accomplished what he had set out to do.
“I was floating,” Villeda said. “That feeling is something nobody can take away from me. It was very beautiful, like what dreams feel like.”
According to the National Foster Youth Institute, only 3% of former foster youth obtain a college degree. Villeda had beaten the odds.
Villeda had been advised by a professor at JMU just before he graduated that because of his past experiences, he shouldn’t work with kids right away. This rattled Villeda, who saw social work as his life’s work. He started to doubt himself.
But Villeda, who had always followed his heart, knew that he had worked through his trauma and come to terms with it.
“Life isn’t stuck in that place,” he said. “I knew I could handle anything that was thrown at me.”
As if it was an answer to Villeda’s life’s question, two days after his last exam, Impact Living Services and Brooks offered him a full-time job as the on-site case manager. Villeda answered “yes” without a second’s hesitation.
“The universe is a wild place,” Brooks said. Down to almost the day, Impact found itself in need of a full-time case manager as Villeda was graduating from JMU.
“It was really easy for me to make that call,” Brooks said of offering Villeda the job. The two met and were discussing Villeda’s next chapter. He kept saying things like wanted to apply his knowledge and make an impact. Brooks answered by saying, “Yeah, but what are you going to do to make money? Have you applied for jobs?”
Villeda said he was working on it. It was then that Brooks asked if Impact could be his next chapter and explained about the job.
“He was sobbing happy tears,” Brooks said. “I was crying. He was crying. Everyone was crying.”
Villeda started at Impact full time the day after graduating from JMU. Thursday marked exactly one month since he joined the staff of the organization that had led him, well, right back to where it all began.
Now, Villeda helps people who have aged out of the foster care system get jobs, fill out FAFSA forms, learn about credit and navigate their post-foster care lives.
“I help them not be alone,” Villeda said.
He thinks about his life and the grief he feels at not having the support of a family growing up. But now, his co-workers are his family. Villeda has come full circle.
“It’s so beautiful,” he said. “I couldn’t have written it better.”
