Benny Ramsey said the rules are strict when it comes to living in downtown Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood.
“We only host three or four gatherings a year,” Ramsey said. “If somebody asks us to be quiet, we are usually pretty respectful. We keep our crazy under control.”
A student at James Madison University, Ramsey lives in a house with roommates who are involved in a Christian fellowship on campus. Sometimes, they host large parties at their house. The events usually stay under control, he said, but other houses on the street are a different story.
“We’re kind of in the center of everything that’s going on,” Ramsey said. “A lot of the guys around here get pretty drunk. [Other people in my organization] have dealt with guys that get drunk and pretty disruptive and rude.”
Full-time residents of the neighborhood — a mix of established residents, college housing and homes converted to office space — have noticed, and they’re none too pleased with the situation.
It was Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, when Kathy Whitten, a 30-year resident of Old Town, said she noticed a lot of students — some carrying containers like plastic jugs or fast-food drink cups — milling in and out of a large party on Campbell Street.
Parties are not an unusual sight for downtown residents, but Whitten said when she stopped to talk to a police officer who was present nearby, people walking by shouted rude comments at her and the officer.
“I couldn’t believe it [was] happening,” Whitten said. “The level of disrespect and intoxication. I can’t look the other way anymore.”
In response to the situation, Whitten and some neighbors planned a meeting at the Turner Pavilion on Sunday about living in harmony and addressing some “very disrespectful” conduct by students at parties. Due to the inclement weather forecast, the meeting has been postponed to Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center, according to Whitten.
The meeting will include James Madison University students and administrators along with representatives from the city for a conversation about how stakeholders can address homeowners’ concerns about noise and mess from the parties.
Official fraternity and sorority houses aren’t allowed in Harrisonburg but large parties put on by students who live in college houses still happen, downtown residents said. Anyone hosting an event with more than 100 people is supposed to register their event in advance with the city and meet certain requirements, according to Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
“We’ve certainly seen an increase in the amount of permit requests this year. However, we do not believe we’re seeing an increase in the number of events,” Parks said. “JMU is actively communicating with students to contact the city about events.”
The organizers of the Aug. 27 party had a permit, Whitten said she was told by police officers on the scene, but the party was shut down for not complying with the terms.
Reagan Eshleman, a resident of Old Town for over a decade in her 50s, is a graduate of JMU herself.
When she moved in to her home — which had formerly been a fraternity house — she was excited to be in a neighborhood bustling with students.
“It’s not that I don’t think they should have parties,” Eshleman said. “We do completely love game day energy and watching kids go to class. [But] we were not prepared for the late-night shenanigans at all.”
On the other hand, residents of an all-girls college house on Mason Street, who didn’t want to give their names, said some neighbors have been unreasonable about noise complaints, calling the police without warning for something as minor as playing a portable speaker on the patio with a few people at 6 p.m.
The residents of the house — which is made up of a friend group from multiple grades and is not associated with any sorority or club — said police showed up on their porch three times due to calls from neighbors, but the officer never gave them a citation.
John O’Neill, a senior at JMU who lives in another house nearby, has helped organize a number of events for his fraternity in locations throughout Harrisonburg. He said he and his housemates maintained open lines of communication with the neighbors.
“When we held events, we would text all of our neighbors and let them know,” O’Neill said, adding his fraternity complies with the city registration process for events it holds. “If we got too loud, they would text us and we could keep it under control.”
JMU Police Chief Anthony Matos is aware of recent complaints about student activity in the Old Town area.
“We want JMU and the community to be great neighbors,” said Matos, who plans to be present at the Oct. 18 meeting. “We are taking these concerns seriously.”
