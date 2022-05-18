The future students and alumni of Rocktown High School will have something fun to look forward to in 2040 — the opening of a time capsule that will be placed in 2024 following the opening of the city’s second high school, said Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards.
Richards gave a presentation about the time capsule at a School Board work session Tuesday. The project is the brainchild of members of Richards’ Student Advisory Council. Students were invited to speak at the meeting, but could not make it due to an event at Harrisonburg High School.
The Student Advisory Council is made up of two students from each of the grades at HHS. These students have a lot of say in big decisions affecting the school division, such as the name of the new high school and the colors. Richards meets with them on a regular basis to discuss these issues, but also tasks them with thinking of and carrying out their own projects. Rocktown High School’s future time capsule is one of those projects.
The students have been working with Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for HCPS, and with an architect and designer to decide where the capsule will go and how it will be entombed. The students have decided that they want it in the school’s courtyard, “where almost everyone will walk at some point during the day,” Richards said.
The courtyard will also feature gardens and areas to sit, and will be a place of meditation.
The time capsule itself will be above ground, but secure, Richards said.
He asked the students to weigh the pros and cons of opening the time capsule after a shorter amount of time versus 50 or more years. The students whittled it down from between 10 and 20 years to 15 years, but also wanted it to be opened at the start of a new decade. So they decided on 16 years, which means it will be opened in 2040.
“I won’t reveal all of their secrets at this time,” Richards said.
But he did reveal that the students are creating a documentary about their work on the capsule. When they are done they will create a URL code for the documentary and when the capsule is open, the URL code will be revealed. Richards also said that various laminated posters for plays and musicals will go in the capsule, along with items related to the pandemic.
