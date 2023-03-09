The term genomics wasn't mainstream yet when Dr. Eric Green graduated from medical school in the 1980s.
But now, addressing a group of high school students Wednesday at Eastern Mennonite University as part of the Shenandoah Valley Biotechnology Symposium, Green is a leading expert worldwide in the genomics field — something he attributed, in part, to lifelong learning.
Green, the director of the National Human Genome Research Institute at the National Institutes of Health, was the keynote speaker at the symposium. Green passionately spoke to the students Wednesday, talking to them about the Human Genome Project and what genomics can do to improve the human condition.
He said the future of studying genomics is going to involve many different career paths, and the students attending the symposium may also contribute to future research to progress the field.
"We've learned about things we may not have known before," said Harrisonburg High School student Quetzalli Arteaga-Vazquez.
The Shenandoah Valley Biotechnology Symposium has been held in Harrisonburg since 1994 and aims to bring high school students from across the area face-to-face with well-known, current and famous personalities associated with the field of science, Myron Blosser, HHS teacher and event organizer, said.
Following Green's lecture, HHS students Anish Aradhey and Lindsey Ruvalcaba moderated a question-and-answer section, where students were able to ask Green questions about the field.
Participants then divided up into sections to complete a laboratory experiment. One laboratory taught students DNA fragment separation utilizing gel electrophoresis, and another lab featured a simulated DNA forensics crime scene investigation using PCR followed by gel electrophoresis to analyze the PCR products. Students then compared mock samples of DNA from the victim, cheek swabs from two suspects, and skin and saliva found at the crime scene.
Students also had the opportunity to hear from Dr. Hind Al Saif, interim chief of clinical genetics and metabolism at the Children's Hospital of Richmond School of Medicine.
In addition to learning more about the sciences, the event also teaches HHS students how to coordinate and put on an event, Ruvalcaba said. The symposium was coordinated by students Emma Swartz, Kasey Thompson and Riley Thompson, in addition to the biotechnology class and the HHS Governor's STEM Academy.
During his lecture, Green explained that the field of genomics has made "incredible progress." He, along with his colleagues worldwide, have made efforts to map, sequence and understand the human genome, especially through the Human Genome Project.
Millions of human genomes have been sequenced, he said, leading to advances in understanding how the human genome functions. There's been advances in how the human genome functions, and progress in unraveling the genomic bases of human disease.
Now, genomic medicine is emerging, and Green leads a new vision for the future of genomics research, emphasizing clinical applications of genomics.
HCPS Superintendent Michael Richards said the school division tries to provide authentic, real-world educational experiences to its students and gets them to care about the subject material they're learning.
"This symposium is a great example of that," he said.
