EDINBURG — Valley lawmakers say working together with Senate Democrats to pass a budget is their goal when they return to Richmond on Monday for the General Assembly’s special session.
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson, and state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, shared their plans at the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast at Rutz’s BBQ and Catering in Edinburg on Wednesday morning.
“We really haven’t made any progress since we left,” Gilbert said about budget negotiations that were unfinished when the regular session ended March 12 without an approved two-year spending plan.
Obenshain said a difference of about $3 billion has stalled the budget negotiations. He said House Republicans, who hold a 52-48 majority, want to pass about $5 billion in tax relief. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats, who hold a 21-19 majority — with Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears holding a tie-breaking vote — want to pass about $2 billion in tax relief, he said.
Considering Virginia’s $16.7 billion surplus, Obenshain stated the Democrats proposal was “stingy.” He said the Republicans want to double the standard tax deduction, cut the gas tax and reduce the grocery tax. He said the Republican proposal could result in a taxpayer getting back $1,000 from the reduced gas tax and $2,000 from the reduced grocery tax.
“I think those are things that are worth fighting for in Richmond,” Obenshain said.
A budget must be passed by July 1. If there are delays, Gilbert noted, local governments are impacted in their planning.
Gilbert otherwise called the regular session a success, by House Republican accounts, with the passing of tax relief measures, giving parents more control in schools, and rolling back a renewable energy policy that would have cost customers $800.
Gilbert also noted that the House budget proposal has about $30 million for purchasing the defunct Norfolk Southern railway for a Rails to Trails bike path that would connect Broadway to Front Royal.
Obenshain, who is co-chair of the Republican caucus, said the second half of the legislative session was light for him, as bills he sought met an “early demise” in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
More funding for education and increased salaries for teachers and law enforcement members was set aside, Obenshain said.
Cary Nelson, of gas supplier H.N. Funkhouser & Co., asked what’s being done with a tax levied on Shenandoah County residents for Interstate 81 improvements.
“Obviously, transportation is a big thing as trucks are up and down 81 and people are trying to get places,” Nelson said.
Gilbert, who stated he didn’t support the tax since it was also applied to localities like Warren and Page counties that don’t include parts of Interstate 81, said the funds are going toward items including on- and off-ramp improvements. But the goal was to never fund larger projects like lane widening, Gilbert noted.
Obenshain noted other plans are in the works, such as adding a third lane in Harrisonburg and improvements to the I-81/66 interchange.
Kim Woodwell, with the Alliance for Shenandoah County, asked if incentives for midsize solar projects, such as roof-top panels or projects covering smaller acreage, could be explored instead of allowing larger solar farms.
Gilbert noted that legislation by Del. Michael Webert, who represents parts of Warren County, makes it harder for large projects to be installed, as it requires an environmental impact mitigation plan. Woodwell said she supported such legislation.
Shenandoah County Democratic Chairman Brad Skipper asked about campaign finance reform, to which Obenshain responded by saying it needs to be done carefully.
“We start limiting contributions, and people find creative ways to get that money to the same place without the same kind of transparency we’re supposed to have in Virginia,” Obenshain said. “I’m all for free, open and fair elections and transparency. Anything that undermines that is asking for trouble.”
Other topics raised by attendees included state funding to offset potential local tax increases; increasing business-ready land; making the rates of propane competitors public; and examining oil companies’ set gas prices.
The breakfast concluded with Gilbert praising the work of Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his willingness to “ruffle feathers.” Obenshain said Virginians can choose next year whether to stick with Youngkin’s “bold” changes since elections for both the House of Delegates and state Senate will be held in November 2023.
Gilbert also commended the work of Obenshain, who will no longer represent Shenandoah County after the 2023 election because new legislative districts were drawn to account for census changes. His new district will be more centered around Harrisonburg, and a new state Senate district will include Shenandoah, Warren, Frederick and Clarke counties.
“I don’t have a better partner in Richmond than my senator,” Gilbert said. “Mark’s just been a fantastic partner for me, an amazing representative for all of you.”
