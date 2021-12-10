It’s not uncommon for 16-year-olds to begin looking for jobs while they are still in school.
But when Marlene Landes began looking for a job at 16, it was because she had just gotten married.
“Believe it or not,” Landes said. Her search took her to Glen’s Fair Price Store in 1958, when it was still a few doors down on North Main Street from its current location. Back then, Glen’s served as a “patent remedy drug store” that sold over-the-counter medications, candies and small gifts.
Landes began working there under the original owner, Glen Stiteler, the store’s namesake. What she found was a fun environment with good customers and owners who treated her like family, Landes said.
So she never left. Well, not really. Landes has taken time off to raise her son and her grandson, but she always comes back to Glen’s Fair Price.
“It’s just a fun place where you meet so many interesting people,” Landes said. Even now, 63 years later, retirement is not on her mind.
“No way,” she said. “Working there, it keeps me young.”
Glen’s Fair Price opened in 1941 in downtown Harrisonburg. For 80 years, the store has remained in the Stiteler family.
Glen Stiteler opened the business after working for drugstore Hostetters, said his son, Gary Stiteler.
The store moved to where Blutique is now in 1951 and remained there until 2005. Gary Stiteler took over the business sometime in the 1990s. He’s not sure of the exact date because the process was gradual. Gary and sister Melinda Bare began taking on more responsibilities as Glen Stiteler stepped back.
The business is a staple in the community, now serving as primarily a costume rental store, although that really doesn’t begin to describe everything that Glen’s has to offer. But there have been many things over the years. Stiteler said the store has taken on different faces and offered different things as the needs of the community have changed.
It has been a convenience store of sorts, a camera store, a pet store that sold exotic fish and birds and then it became a costume store in the 1970s. They sold costumes for a time until students at James Madison University asked if they could rent costumes instead of paying full price for them.
Stiteler had never heard of a business model like this but decided to look into it during a trip to Daytona, Fla., where it was more likely that they would find such a place in a large city.
Indeed, Stiteler and his sister found a costume rental store and talked with the owners at length about how it worked.
“They said, ‘You seem really interested in doing this,’ and I told him we were,” Stiteler said. “They said, ‘We’re trying to change our store just to magic.’”
Because they wanted to get out of the costume rental business, Stiteler and his sister bought all 100 costumes off of the business owner and drove back to Virginia with them.
Since then the rental business has grown to include over 2,000 costume rentals. The growth necessitated the 2005 move from 187 N. Main St. to its current location at 227 N. Main St.
Some things never change, though, like the iconic Glen’s sign. Although the neon sign was hit by a truck a few years ago, which knocked out the neon, it has been with the business since the beginning.
During the pandemic, it became a challenge for Stiteler to afford the business while it was shut down. However, he received a grant from the Harrisonburg Economic Development Department, and that inspired Stiteler to keep going.
Glen’s Fair Price is open only three days a week now, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m. But it’s a business model that works for Stiteler and his customers.
It’s the customers who have kept Stiteler and the business going and thriving all of these years.
Allen Litten has been a customer for decades and still stops by weekly to see Stiteler. The longtime Daily News-Record photographer used to buy all of his camera equipment at Glen’s Fair Price.
“Gary has been dealing with me for a million years,” Litten said. When asked to describe Glen’s importance to the community, Litten said, “If you want it, [Glen’s] has it. And if he doesn’t, he’ll get it.”
While the store itself has undergone many transformations over the years, there has been a thread that has woven through the store’s history: “Good service to our customers who are our friends,” Stiteler said.
