Libraries work within a budget and only have so much money to use to purchase new materials. And those materials are more expensive than you might think. For instance the rights to use an ebook can cost a library upwards of $80, and that price tag often comes with a limited run time.
So libraries have to be choosy about what they purchase and how many copies.
When Emily Gravett tried to check out some books on anti-racism written by people of color, she found either long waitlists or that Massanutten Regional Library didn’t have the titles at all.
Gravett saw this as an opportunity to make a tangible difference in the community and a chance to act instead of talk.
“I’m keenly aware that folks of color feel frustrated with white people who do a lot of talking and not acting,” Gravett said.
She contacted the library and spoke with Susan Versen, the head reference librarian for the MRL system, and asked her if it would be helpful to donate $100 or $200. Versen said it would need to be more like $500 to $1,000 to really make a difference due to the cost of materials.
Gravett reached out to some friends to see if they would be interested in donating some money to the cause. Gravett is not on social media, but a couple of friends suggested starting a GoFundMe and sharing the link on their social media accounts to spread the word.
They started with a goal of $2,500, which they have exceeded. Gravett anticipates that a total of $3,400 will be donated to the library for materials, along with a list of suggested titles.
Versen said she was excited about the prospect of being able to diversify the library’s materials. The plan is to spread the funds around and purchase different genres of books that deal with racism and are written by people of color. Instead of focusing just on nonfiction, Versen wants to get more titles by non-white authors in all kind of genres and in a variety of formats.
“This will have a significant impact on our ability to diversify authors without affecting our current collection,” Versen said.
Although the GoFundMe was supposed to conclude on July 31, the interest in donating was still there so the decision was made to leave the fundraiser up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.