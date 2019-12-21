A week after Rockingham County became a Second Amendment sanctuary, the Harrisonburg Republican Committee is endorsing that the Harrisonburg City Council vote to make the city a Second Amendment sanctuary.
If the council were to vote to adopt a resolution to be a Second Amendment sanctuary, it would be a symbolic way to show the Virginia legislature that residents are concerned about preserving gun rights.
According to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, declaring Second Amendment sanctuary has no legal impact because local constitutional officers cannot nullify state laws and have to follow the gun laws passed by the General Assembly.
The push to be a sanctuary came after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans in November to hand wide-ranging gun reform bills to the legislative body come January.
Since the announcement, a number of rural Virginia counties have become Second Amendment sanctuaries.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in favor of the resolution at its Dec.11 meeting in front of a crowd of more than 3,000 people, mostly in support of the move.
In a press release sent out Thursday by the Harrisonburg City Republican Committee, it said on Dec. 10 the committee unanimously endorsed a resolution to ask the council to make Harrisonburg a Second Amendment sanctuary city.
“The people naturally rely on the government closest to them to stand up for their rights when the state or federal government does not,” said Jeffrey Mayfield, chairman of the committee, in the press release. “This is neither a Republican nor Democrat issue, this is a constitutional issue. I hope the City Council will give this serious consideration and stand alongside our Sheriff and Commonwealth Attorney, as well as neighboring Rockingham County, to protect the rights of the People.”
Politicians such as Rep. Ben Cline, R-Lexington, Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockinghmam, Delegate-elect Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, and Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, have shown support of the political statement that a number of localities across the state have made.
Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed did not return a request for comment on whether she would support a resolution to be a Second Amendment sanctuary.
This month, Augusta, Rockbridge and Shenandoah counties and the Town of Grottoes among many others became Second Amendment sanctuaries.
Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks said Friday that he has not heard of any formal request from the Harrisonburg City Republican Committee to add the resolution to a council agenda.
He said City Clerk Pamela Ulmer was out of the office Friday and next week but would have more information regarding any such requests.
(1) comment
Good. Let us hope Democrats, Republicans, and Independents join forces and instruct the city council to protect our heritage.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.