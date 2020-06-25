The Great Community Give easily surpassed its goal, raising more than $650,000 for local nonprofits on Wednesday.
Organized by The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, the online one-day fundraiser had an original target of $600,000.
It had passed that by the afternoon and had raised more than $650,000 by about 5 p.m.
More than 100 nonprofits participated in the event, during which donors can donate to one or more charities or make general donations.
The event was first held in 2018.
-- Staff Report
