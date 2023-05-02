Grilled Cheese Mania celebrated the grand opening of its second location on North Liberty Street Monday, May 1.
Situated in the parking lot of what will soon be a shared workspace, the bright yellow trailer that started the business will be serving customers on the regular once again.
Kathleen Mania-Casey was looking for something to do when she moved to the Valley from New Jersey in 2011, so she started selling specialty grilled cheese sandwiches out of a truck and trailer. The business has seen steady growth over the course of the past ten years, and adding a secondary location is a milestone along the way.
“God has blessed me tremendously,” Mania-Casey stated. “With every move, it just feels like [I’m doing] the right thing.”
Mania-Casey is good friends with the owner of the future Harrisonburg Innovation Hub, so she reached out to see if she could gain permission to use a space in the parking lot for the trailer and a few picnic tables. Her request was granted, and so Grilled Cheese Mania Express was born. Having a smaller location closer to the heart of downtown will enable the business to be seen as part of the downtown culture, whereas their grilled cheese house on Route 11 tends to be an outlier — that is, just out of reach of those visiting downtown Harrisonburg.
“There’s so many new businesses down here,” revealed Mania-Casey, “that I think we will fit in well.”
While Mania-Casey was making sandwiches, employee Hannah Glover greeted customers at the window to take orders. Nadia Valle was present at the grand opening event too, working as social media manager for the business. Mania-Casey attributes much of her success to having a great team to work with.
Grilled Cheese Mania Express is located at 25 North Liberty Street in Downtown Harrisonburg and will be open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m or until sold out.
