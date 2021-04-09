On a table in the backyard of a house in Harrisonburg were arranged a number of handmade wooden items — a large wooden chest, a few smaller boxes roughly hewn and two pins in the shape of cancer survivor ribbons.
All were made by William David Fitzsimons of Grottoes, and all tell a story. The large chest was one of four, made for each of Fitzsimons’ children. The small, roughly hewn box was the first he ever made in the 1960s. And the cancer survivor ribbons are in honor of three of his four children, all diagnosed with cancer within two weeks of each other in 2018. They are all now in remission.
But even despite the wildly important and emotional significance of those items, there are bags of another handmade wooden item that might surpass even that: dozens upon dozens of handmade wooden heart pins, each signed by Fitzsimons with the date when it was made.
Fitzsimons’ wife, Leathia Ann Fitzsimons, had open heart surgery in 1993. She came through just fine but had a request for her husband, who had been woodworking for more than 30 years at that point.
“She asked me to make her a heart,” Fitzsimons said.
Leathia died due to COVID-19 at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg on April 20. This coming Sunday would have been her 81st birthday.
It was extremely hard to watch her mother succumb to COVID-19 after being diagnosed previously with dementia, said Dawn Curro, who lives in Harrisonburg with her husband Russell. They weren’t allowed to be with her when she passed, but held a vigil outside of her room.
After she passed, Fitzsimons began making heart pins by the dozen. The idea came to him thanks to his granddaughter, Natasha Curro, Dawn and Russell’s daughter, who is a health care worker in Virginia Beach. Natasha helps coordinate hospice for patients, and works with a number of hospice care facilities.
One day, Curro was wearing a heart pin in memory of her grandmother and visiting a care facility. She saw the pain on the faces of the health care workers who have to work with patients every day who can’t see their families.
“They were losing them every day,” Dawn Curro said of those health care workers. So, her daughter took off her pin and gave it to one of the caregivers. “She broke down. It meant so much.”
When Natasha Curro relayed the experience to her grandfather, it was clear what needed to happen — more wooden heart pins needed to be made.
Fitzsimons makes 50 to 60 hearts at a time. He starts with a piece of wood and a plexiglass pattern. He cuts a half-inch thick heart and from there slices the wood width-wise to create three hearts. He then polishes them with varnish, attaches a pin and writes the month and the year, and signs them “DF.”
The hearts started in Virginia Beach through Natasha Curro, but have since grown. Health care workers and families post about the kind gesture on social media and the word spreads. Curro finds the addresses and passes them along to her grandfather.
Fitzsimons has now made over 1,000 hearts, and they have traveled at least all over the country, Dawn Curro said.
He carries them in his pockets and in his car. “If someone asks about my pin, which I’m usually wearing, I give them one,” he said.
“It makes me feel good. I enjoy giving them away,” Fitzsimons said. “It’s just a good thing to do.”
And a fitting tribute to Russell Curro’s mother-in-law, whom he describes as “such a good-hearted person and a good lady.”
“It’s in her memory, and it’s her design,” he said.
(1) comment
A good, uplifting story and a good piece of writing, Ms. Williams.
