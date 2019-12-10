Grottoes Town Council approved a resolution 4-1 Monday asking the Rockingham County School Board to delay a decision on redistricting and to consider alternatives to the issue of population growth in the Spotswood district of the county.
Ever since a mid-November meeting of the School Board, where it was proposed that certain areas of the county begin redistricting as soon as next year, parents have been voicing concerns and pleas for it not to happen.
Due to crowding in the Spotswood area, Rockingham County Public Schools staff is recommending to move 158 students from Montevideo Middle School to Elkton Middle School and 207 Spotswood High School students to East Rockingham High School beginning next year.
In 2021, the recommendation is to move 21 Plains Elementary School students and 15 John C. Myers Elementary School students to Fulks Run Elementary School, and 67 students from Mountain View Elementary School and 33 John Wayland Elementary School students to Ottobine Elementary School.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl has asked for a decision in January.
As most of those affected by the proposals live in the Grottoes area, much of the pushback has come from Grottoes parents.
Aerika Williams is a parent of a second grader and pre-kindergartner at South River Elementary School. Without redistricting, her kids would go to Montevideo Middle School in a few years, but redistricting would send them to Elkton Middle School.
Since the proposal came out last month, Williams and other parents have been advocating for Town Council to stand behind those concerned about redistricting. However, council was resistant until it became clear how many people were opposed to the decision, Williams said.
Councilman Josh Bailey proposed the resolution at Monday’s meeting. With the exception of Tim Leeth, who voted against the resolution, and David Raynes, who was not present, the resolution passed handily.
“It’s nice to have the town backing us up and the majority of council supporting us,” Williams said.
Parents feel that the six months that the School Board has been mulling this decision is not enough for something that will greatly affect families, Williams said.
“I’ve emailed the School Board and asked them to slow down a decision that will affect students’ lives,” Williams said.
She added that she hopes the School Board will realize this is not just a group of disgruntled parents putting their kids first. Rather, a whole town will be affected by this decision.
Part of the resolution reads: “The Town of Grottoes has been made aware of, and is concerned with decisions considered by the Rockingham County School Board involving children from the Grottoes area with regard to school assignments and schedule changes forthcoming.”
The resolution goes on to ask the board to consider other solutions and delay implementation of redistricting.
“At previous council meetings there has been an outpouring of people with concerns, even bringing tears to meetings,” Bailey said.
Some of the concerns parents have brought up include the greater travel distance that middle school parents will have to make, as well as some students being grandfathered in while others won’t be, which could lead to siblings being at two different schools, Bailey said.
“We support our citizens and we want to put ourselves in a position to back them,” Bailey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.