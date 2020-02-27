Sometimes having the confidence to know you can assemble a healthy wrap or a yogurt parfait makes a world of difference for those who struggle with the challenges of living with a brain injury.
Every month on the fourth Thursday, Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley hosts a support group for clients and invites community members to teach and provide insight on a topic that will be helpful for the organization's clients. On Thursday, they hosted a Friendly City Food Co-Op employee to teach clients and caregivers how to make a healthy wrap with hummus and vegetables, and a yogurt parfait with granola and fresh fruit.
It's a chance to provide skills and resources for clients, but also to provide an opportunity to socialize.
"Brain injury patients can lead isolated lives," said Executive Director Cindy Noftsinger. "This provides a social and educational connection with others who are dealing with similar challenges."
Brain Injury Connections serves about 107 clients in seven counties and cities. Some are active clients and others are referrals, Noftsinger said.
Usually, about 12 to 15 clients attend the monthly support group meetings, along with caregivers. Last month the organization hosted an art therapy group to guide attendees in making a dream board.
Brain Injury Connections relies on creating partnerships with local entities to provide the resources needed for clients. But it goes both ways. By bringing in community groups, it also raises awareness locally about people living with brain injuries and their unique needs, Noftsinger said.
"Each client has individual goals they set to work on with a case manager, and socialization is a big one," she said. "Also, by making their own wraps and parfaits here, they have the confidence to go home and know, 'I can do that.'"
Veronica Olko is a case manager who works with about 20 clients at any given time. It's her job to be the bridge between her clients and the community by getting them whatever resources they need.
"Having a brain injury is overwhelming," Olko said. "The community and the resources in the community are vital to clients meeting their goals and helping them to lead independent lives."
Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley was founded in 2005. It combines public and private resources to provide specialized services for persons affected by brain injury in the Shenandoah Valley. Services include case management, life skills training, behavior support facilitation, education, outreach and advocacy, and support groups.
According to its website, brain injury is a major public health concern with an estimated 10 million Americans affected by traumatic brain injury and stroke.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 5,000 people in the area may be living with a disability as a result of a traumatic brain injury.
