As a former aerospace engineer, Bob Reid of Lachine, Mich., is used to reviewing how things work properly, something he feels Congress hasn’t done for a long time.
Reid is the founder of Term Limits for U.S. Congress, a political action committee seeking a constitutional amendment enshrining term limits for congressional officeholders.
The group is setting up its national headquarters in Harrisonburg and will be hosting an event at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1380 Blackberry Lane to spread awareness about its cause and find volunteers for a variety of positions.
“We’ve been telling everybody it ends well before the Super Bowl,” Reid said with a laugh.
The organization is working to get state governments to call for a constitutional convention to propose an amendment to the Constitution, otherwise known as an Article V Convention. At an Article V Convention, delegates from the states discuss a potential change for the Constitution, which once decided upon, must be ratified by 38 states.
But first, the convention must be called for by 34 state legislatures.
Since 2014, 13 states have called sporadically for an Article V Convention to discuss term limits.
Dale Greywolf, of Rockingham County, started interacting with Reid when he was angry about the government bailouts in the 2008 financial crisis.
“We’re bailing out all the major companies, the auto businesses, the too-big-to-fail businesses, but what about Main Street?” Greywolf said of his thoughts at the time.
He purchased his Linville masonry business, Grizzly Stone LLC, shortly before the stock market crash over a decade ago.
As he delved deeper into how the government works, Greywolf started to link up with Reid, who after retiring began to study and write about what he viewed as corruption in Congress and its link to lengthy terms in office.
The pair agree term limits would reduce the sway lobbyists have on politicians. They also said entrenched politicians, such as Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, as well as Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, would have less power to exert on newer members of Congress.
Schumer, Pelosi and McConnell have been in Congress for more than 100 years combined, according to Congress.gov.
“This is the best first step to rooting the corruption out of our government,” said Greywolf, who is now the group’s national director.
He said activists continue to deliver large petitions to elected officials across the country.
Term Limits for U.S. Congress is hoping to get 40 or 50 volunteers to sign up at the meeting, Reid said.
“There’s a lot of challenges we need Congress to address, but they won’t until we address Congress,” Reid said.
He said those interested but unable to make the meeting can email nationaldirector@termlimitsforuscongress.com or founder@termlimitsforuscongress.com.
