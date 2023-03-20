The Daily News-Record isn’t going anywhere.
That is not only a promise, it is a fact.
As I’ve ambled through the area over the last month — and introduced myself to the kindhearted residents of the Valley — one question has without fail made its way into every conversation: What’s going to happen to the DN-R?
The answer is quite simple. We’re going to keep growing.
But without a doubt there have been significant, startling growing pains over the last several months.
So, let’s talk about them.
The Press
Indeed, the DN-R no longer houses its own press. It was a heartbreaking day in the office when the news broke. Employees were shocked, and we knew the community would be as well. The press was physically taken out of the building last month.
Why was it taken out? In short, costs. Our paper is now printed in Fredderick, Maryland, along with some sister papers, and it has helped enormously with costs.
But while we lost the press, there have been improvements in print, since the move.
For example, our photographer Daniel Lin has been stoked about the print quality. It has skyrocketed in terms of images.
And did anyone else noticed the color? Our managing editor Jillian Lynch has been a strong proponent of color print, and it has been quite successful. Several members of the community have sent in compliments or told us in person how much they love seeing color in the paper.
The Saturday Paper
We no longer run on Saturdays. This one hit our newsroom just as hard as the press. During my first few weeks here, I noticed that our scheduling calendar in the office had print days slated on Saturdays. But they were empty. When I asked Jillian about it, there was a sad, heavy sigh before she explained that the paper recently stopped its Saturday print.
But since there was so much love for weekend print in the newsroom and in the community, Jillian pitched the idea of a weekend section for our Friday paper. And it has taken off.
While it’s still in its infancy, the weekend section allows us to put in more news coverage, features and, yes, an extra sudoku puzzle.
But it is a new section, so, please, if you have suggestions on what you want or would like to see in that section, let us know. We are always ecstatic to receive reader feedback.
The Love For Newspapers
"The love for newspapers is gone." No it isn’t! This is another concern I’ve heard from readers, and it’s always said with a defeated shake of the head by some of our long-term subscribers.
I promise, love for print is still here, and the public’s concern is proof.
No matter where I venture — be it Harrisonburg, Broadway or even Fulks Run — everyone reads the DN-R, at least the Friday editions. On my drive to work, I pass by at least three of our paper boxes. In the mornings they are chock full, but by 4:30 p.m. on the drive home, not a single paper is left. That is dedicated readership.
With every sweet, concerned person who asked about the fate of the DN-R, I was reminded that love for this paper runs deep.
So for all of you who have peeked over our way on South Liberty Street just to make sure we’re still here, rest assured. We are here, and more importantly, we want to hear from you. It’s your stories, your news that we cover. So give us a ring or send us an email. We can’t wait to hear from you.
News Editor Vic Young can be reached at vyoung@dnronline.com or by calling 540-574-6273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.