If it’s tough to keep up with Caroline Law, join the club.
With a fairy skirt wrapped around her waist and red-white-and-blue pinwheels on her head, Saturday was an exciting day for her. So, as people walked in and out of ReStore — the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity’s thrift-like shop located in Harrisonburg — Law stood near the doorway, smiling, greeting all who walked in and talked a mile a minute about the store she manages.
“Look at all this stuff,” she said, barely taking a breath as her eyes darted back and forth. “Look at all these people.”
With a soft opening in January to get its foundations set, the store celebrated its grand opening Saturday under blue skies with music filling the air outside. Maren Bert, 12, a student at Thomas Harrison Middle School, tickled the ivories on a piano, a band just to the left of the entrance set up amps and plugged in guitars, Mashita food truck doled out steamed buns, and Law — always smiling, always talking and managing to take of bite of her food between the two — talked about the place like a proud mama.
“When we first got this building, it did not look as beautiful as it does now,” she said.
Then, it was dingy and empty; now, it’s filled with couches, plates, wall hangings and everything one would expect inside a store selling gently used products of all of kinds.
And, of course, without taking a breath, Law reeled off all the local businesses and organizations that chipped in to make the beautification possible. There was Dirty Dog Carpet Cleaning, the Harrisonburg Carpenters Guild, Dukes Plaza neighbor House of Oak and Sofas, and a slew of others slung out into the air as Law named them off.
“Everything here, expect for the ReColor paint, is donated,” she said.
And every sale at ReStore sends the money back to help the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity build more homes, Law said.
“It’s a place of hope,” she said, finally slowing down. “Everything we sell here goes toward the betterment of the community and people in need.”
Currently, ReStore has a few part-time employees, a bevy of volunteers and two full-time staffers — Law and Joshua Wehrmann, the donation ambassador and mountain of a man with a personality and handshake to match.
“We’ve done so well so fast, the grand opening is just a party at this point because we’ve been so busy and very involved in the community with a lot of outreach for three months now,” he said.
A former strength and conditioning coach and owner of multiple gyms in Northern Virginia, Wehrmann moved to the Shenandoah Valley in June with his wife and children. When the kids returned to school, along with his teacher wife, Wehrmann found himself alone at home with the dogs.
“So I decided to volunteer,” he said.
Eventually, he was hired full-time, a job that involves plenty of heavy lifting, literally. Wehrmann runs the loading dock, oversees the part-timers and volunteer staff and picks up items in the truck. With college graduations next month and the students leaving for the summer, he’s expecting a busy time driving and picking up furniture.
“I see everything as a piece of the house we’re building,” he said. “It’s very easy to get behind that, as an employee, a volunteer or a customer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.