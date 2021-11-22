Elaine Nolt has been a vendor at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market since 2006 and said she still has loyal customers who have been coming to her stand since that time.
Nolt’s business — Woods Edge Farm — has grown over the years. At first she started selling herbs and berries, having extensive blackberry bushes on her property. When her son got involved, it expanded into vegetables.
Now, Nolt sells jams and jellies that she makes from her farm berries, eggs from her chickens, along with a selection of produce.
Nolt has seen the ups and downs in terms of people coming to the farmers market.
“We’re definitely doing better than we were a year ago,” Nolt said, referring to the restrictions that were in place during the pandemic. “But are we where we were at two years ago? I think we’re getting there.”
But is the national supply chain disruption of many products causing people to look to their local farmers and farmers markets to score the things they need, particularly as we approach the holiday season? It’s hard to say.
According to the New York Times: “The pandemic has disrupted nearly every aspect of the global supply chain — that’s the usually invisible pathway of manufacturing, transportation and logistics that gets goods from where they are manufactured, mined or grown to where they are going. At the end of the chain is another company or a consumer who has paid for the finished product. Scarcity has caused the prices of many things to go higher.”
Nolt said she hasn’t been told by any of her customers that they are seeking her out specifically because of the supply chair shortages. In fact, in her experience it’s the weather that normally dictates how busy she is this time of year. Saturday’s chilly weather was a sign of that trend, Nolt said.
Halee Jones, general manager of the farmers market, agrees that she can’t attribute any uptick in shopping at the market to the supply chain shortage.
“I haven’t polled customers to ask why they’re here,” Jones said. But she did say anecdotally that there does seem to be more shoppers this year than last.
The Harrisonburg Farmers Market has an average of 40 vendors weekly.
