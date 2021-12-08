At a meeting Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg School Board approved keeping the school resource officer program, with contingencies that will need to be taken to the Harrisonburg Police Department for approval.
The School Board vote was unanimous despite receiving mixed research and recommendations on whether to keep SROs.
School Board member Obie Hill described the reports from the task force as “a hung jury,” but said that if a choice had to be made, keeping SROs for now made more sense.
Nick Swayne added, “I’m in favor of keeping them with a modified [memorandum of understanding].”
Part of the task force was involved in interviewing students, and 25% said they did not feel comfortable in having police officers in the schools. School Board member Deb Fitzgerald said it’s important to seek out that 25% to make sure everything is being done to make sure they feel OK with SROs.
A lengthy report was submitted by the task force that met for 10 months to decide the fate of the SRO program. A single recommendation was not agreed on by every member of the task force, but one recommendation stated:
“It is my recommendation that the SRO Program be continued, but with more transparency and documentation built into the program. This transparency begins with the messaging. The goal should be that every parent, student, and new staff member be aware of the program, its function and purpose, and its limitations. This can be done by developing protocols on how the SROs are involved in student/parent orientations. There should be information about the program, its purpose and function, the individual SRO, and contact information for the SRO’s supervisor on each schools web page, and be translated into various languages, for more equitable access to all members of the community.”
Recommendations go on to say that SROs need to attend appropriate training; an administrator needs to be present during any interviews for future SROs; a new evaluation process be put into place for SROs; and that SROs be present more in the classroom, especially at the high school level.
The SRO task force has met, researched, discussed, surveyed, conducted open forums and small groups to decide whether school resource officers will remain. Last month, a presentation by the attorney guiding the process was presented along with recommendations.
Members included school leaders, parents and law enforcement. The group did not make a recommendation as a whole but provided a series of options to consider ranging from ending the program to providing more training for officers.
At the beginning of the process, Superintendent Michael Richards told School Board members that his challenge to them was to not scrap the SRO program entirely, but to make it an exemplary program at the forefront of progressive education policies. However, a series of recommendations by the task force were in favor of getting rid of the program entirely.
The SRO program has been in place for over 25 years and hadn’t been reviewed until this year, according to Richards. It will now be evaluated annually.
“This is a public facing review on a regular basis,” Richards said Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.