About six years ago Saturday was Sabrina Abdullah’s first encounter with public speaking.
At the time, she was more than willing to speak on the obstacles women face in society at the Women’s Day celebration in Harrisonburg, but she didn’t think her input as a sixth grader was valuable, or necessary, she said.
“Thankfully, I’ve grown out of that mentality and learned that no matter your age or background, your voices matter. I’m glad that I can stand here again years later to share my necessary and important input,” said Abdullah, now a senior at Turner Ashby High School, on Saturday at the Harrisonburg International Women’s Day celebration at Court Square.
More than 100 people marched from City Hall to Court Square Saturday morning as part of the event, where local women leaders, students and other community figures shared messages of female empowerment and unity on the courthouse steps. This year’s theme was “embrace equity,” said event emcee Melody Pannell.
Abdullah said that since the event six years ago, she’s experienced several forms of misogyny and sexism that became more apparent the older she got. Those situations, she said, are why unity is crucial to the end goal of making “permanent, progressive change for women.”
“We need a nonverbal agreement amongst us women to advocate for one another,” she said.
She said while the phrase, “where there’s unity, there’s always victory” may seem like an obvious statement, it’s integral in making positive change. She hoped those who attended the event left with lots of drive and integrity to make the changes they want to see around them.
“International Women’s Day is not simply about discussing the lengthy list of struggles women have been through and are continuing to go through, it’s about uplifting and celebrating our accomplishments despite having to undergo these struggles,” Abdullah said.
Harrisonburg police Sgt. Brooke Wetherell spoke on her experience being a woman in law enforcement.
“As women, we typically celebrate our wins silently amongst ourselves and those closest to us,” Wetherell said. “Women are worth celebrating. And we recognize this. We have reached milestones in the last 100 years that, if I’m being honest, we shouldn’t have had to reach. Basic rights and equality among our citizens should not have to be fought for.”
She recalled that just over a decade ago she began her career as a rookie officer with HPD, eagerly showing up to work each day hoping to make a difference.
“Can you imagine, that to my surprise, there were times in interacting with citizens or among my peers that I could see I was being treated differently because of my gender?” Wetherell said. “I don’t mean I was treated unfairly, I was just treated differently.”
She wasn’t sure how to respond because she felt she could do the job as well as her male coworkers — male coworkers, she said, who have primarily encouraged, mentored and modeled her into the police officer she’s proud to be today.
“My response in the last 10 years has been to show those around me that I’m no different than any of them. I’m just as able, and I can do this job,” Wetherell said. “My response has been to focus on uplifting those around me regardless of their demographics, because we should all have the same mission to serve.”
Wetherell noted that women can be police chiefs, like Harrisonburg’s Kelley Warner, elected officials like Monica Robinson and Laura Dent, Mayor Deanna Reed or Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst.
“I tell you each of these things not because women can, but because they do,” Wetherell said.
Dent said this year was the first in city history that a women have served as mayor and vice mayor and that there has been a women majority on the city council.
“Women lead with compassion, collaboration and community,” Dent said. “That’s why having the women in charge makes a huge different here locally as well. We’re really tackling the hard issues of homelessness, affordable housing, childcare, the things that matter to working people and families ... let’s keep uplifting women.”
Reed said the day is to stand together in solidarity, “with a spirit of boldness, to continue our movement toward equality.” She also mentioned the first majority-women city council.
“We have much to be proud of, but we have much more work to do,” Reed said. “So we can’t leave any woman behind as we move toward equality. That is why today we march as one, one kindred spirit, with one united goal. Together, we have the power to overcome any obstacle.”
Reed also recognized Pannell, the first woman of color to serve on the Dayton Town Council. A New York City native, Pannell is the director of diversity and community engagement at U.Va. Health, and the founder and CEO of Destiny’s Daughters, a holistic and therapeutic Christian outreach ministry dedicated to empowering young women and girls.
Destiny’s Daughters joins women worldwide in proclaiming the importance of equity, not just equality, Pannell said.
“We know that equality means each individual or group of people is given the same resources or responsibilities,” Pannell said. “But equity ... recognizes that each person has different circumstances, and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome. Equity means creating an inclusive world.”
All ages participated in Saturday’s event, including Dinasti Stallworth, who read a poem, Esther Manson, who sang a song and the Cospu folkloric dancers.
Abdullah said that the International Women’s Day committee is opening up the opportunity for scholarships and internships and that more information will be announced on the organization’s Facebook page.
