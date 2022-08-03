A program that aims to give residents a better understanding of Harrisonburg functions is returning later this month.
City officials announced Tuesday that the application process is open for the Harrisonburg Citizen Academy, a 12-week program where participants tour departments and learn from staff members about the services provided.
Applications are due Aug. 12. Applications can be found on the city’s website and should be emailed to Michael Parks, city spokesperson, at Michael.Parks@harrisonburgva.gov.
Class size is limited to 25, and preference is given to those who live within city limits.
The program is held Thursday nights, from Aug. 25 to Nov. 10. According to the city, attendees can ask questions about programs and projects and check out the tools, equipment and vehicles staff use.
Classes typically run from 6 to 8 p.m. each Thursday. The Sept. 1 class at the Harrisonburg Public Works Department will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m., and the Harrisonburg Fire Department class will take place on two nights, Nov. 1 and 3.
There also will be an optional Saturday class that will visit the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority and Harrisonburg Water Treatment Plant on Oct. 8.
Graduation will take place at the Harrisonburg City Council meeting on Dec. 13.
“Harrisonburg Citizen Academy is an excellent way for community members to learn more about what the City does to make Harrisonburg a better place to live, work and play every day,” Parks said in a press release. “Whether you’re someone interested in serving on a City board or running for City Council, or you’re just curious about how government works for you, this program has something for everyone.”
