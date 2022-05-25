Harrisonburg City Council adopted the city’s proposed, $335.8 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year at its meeting Tuesday.
Mayor Deanna Reed, Vice Mayor Sal Romero and council members Chris Jones and Laura Dent voted to adopt the budget. Council member George Hirschmann was absent.
The budget eliminates the city’s $40 vehicle license fee and reduces the personal property tax rate to $3.15 for every $100 of assessed value — a 35-cent decrease from the current rate.
Forty-three percent of the budget will go to the general fund, which funds police, fire, parks and recreation, planning and public works departments. Funding for Harrisonburg’s public schools makes up 35% of the budget.
The budget allocates approximately $12.5 million for capital projects, including a $6.3 million new public works building, $4.9 million for water and sewer infrastructure, $3.9 million for seven new transit buses and two paratransit buses, and $1.75 million for a new ladder truck.
Also included in the budget is a 3% compensation increase for all full-time and eligible part-time employees, and an additional 2% raise for first responders.
Tax Rate
City Council approved a 93-cent real estate tax rate for every $100 of assessed value for the upcoming fiscal year.
Currently, Harrisonburg has a 90-cent real estate tax rate. An additional 4-cent increase is expected for the 2023-24 fiscal year, bringing the total increase to pay for the new Rocktown High School to 11 cents, according to city documents.
During the public hearing, Randy Cline spoke against the proposed increase, citing recent inflation nationwide and the tax rate’s burden on residents.
Council members noted that taxes pay for services the city provides, like community contributions, first responders and school services, that they said make Harrisonburg a great place to live.
The next fiscal year begins July 1.
