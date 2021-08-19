Harrisonburg City Public Schools has been named the 50th Living Wage Certified Employer in the Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Certification Program, according to a press release.
HCPS is certified at the silver level and received a certificate and window cling from Ramona Sanders, organizer of the campaign.
The Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Certification Program is one of four programs in Virginia affiliated with the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, the release says. The programs recognize employers that pay living wages and encourage all employers to pay living wages.
The current Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Certification levels are $15 for the gold level, $12.50 for silver, and $11 for aspiring. Providing health care can be included in the calculation.
“Paying living wages is good for workers, businesses and the overall community,” Sanders said in the press release. “Working full-time cannot lift you out of poverty if you are paid poverty wages.”
— Staff Report
