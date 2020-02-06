This is the first budget development season for Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards.
He began his time with the school division in July and is working closely with his chief officers to develop a proposed budget, which will be presented to the School Board at a meeting on March 3.
The budget will contain the superintendent's suggestions for expenditures, including raises, programming and more, based on available funding from the local, state and federal level.
Richards said the board did not give him any prior direction, therefore his proposed budget will be entirely new information to the School Board.
Richards is working with his chief officers to develop the budget, and they are the only ones who have seen it at this time.
Among the requests that Richards is taking into account are those of principals and department heads. Typically, these groups submit their funding requests in early January and the superintendent and senior staff prioritize these requests based on available funding.
Requests such as additional teachers due to enrollment growth are typically granted as they are funded with the help of state dollars, based on per pupil enrollment. However, programming and additional instructional requests have to be weighed against those of other departments.
Once the School Board is presented with the superintendent's budget, board members will advise him on what, if anything, they want to see added, taken out or otherwise changed.
Richards will then make those changes and a budget will be approved by the School Board for the 2020-21 fiscal year in spring. From there City Council will approve the school budget as part of the city's budget.
