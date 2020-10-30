The Harrisonburg City School Board is set to approve the appropriation of funds as a result of the federal government CARES Act, a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is being recommended by HCPS Chief Financial Officer Tracy Shaver that a supplemental appropriation in the amount of $1,122,135 be approved by the school board and requested from the Harrisonburg City Council.
This supplemental appropriation is the result of additional Coronavirus Relief Funds, part of the federal government CARES Act, awarded to the Harrisonburg City Public Schools. CRF funds must be used for expenditures and costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency, which were not budgeted as of March 1, 2020.
Since there are no supplanting restrictions, school divisions may use CRF for qualifying expenditures in place of other funding sources initially used so that funds can be redirected for other purposes or that have longer spend-down periods.
The appropriation requires no additional money from the city. The funds must be used by the end of the calendar year.
A breakdown of how the money will be spent:
• Unemployment Insurance — $33,858
• Community Child Care Programs — $204,372
• Supplies/Materials — $49,961
• Staff Child Care Programs — $41,363
• Substitute Costs — $45,000
• Operations/Maintenance Staff — $110,336
• Cleaning Supplies & PPE — $57,044
• Technology Staff — $74,494
• Distance Learning, Technology, Chromebooks, Laptops, WiFi, Software — $505,707
It is expected the school board will approve these funding appropriations.
The new operating budget with the additional funding will be $88,391,821 for the 2021 fiscal year.
Additional agenda items for the Tuesday meeting include approval of a budget calendar to develop the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget, updates on physical education and special education during the pandemic and subsequent virtual learning, as well as a review of the most up-to-date COVID-19 data for the area.
The school board will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. The meeting will be virtual and a link to the meeting, as well as a way to submit public comments online, will appear on the school board and school division websites prior to the start of the meeting.
