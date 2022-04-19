Effective Tuesday afternoon, the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation will no longer enforce mask wearing on transit buses, according to a city official.
A mandate for passengers to wear masks or face coverings on public transit was lifted Monday after a federal judge in Florida ruled the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority by placing a mask requirement.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said riders and drivers can continue to wear masks if they so choose.
Since March 29, 2020, all passengers onboard HDPT transit were required to wear a mask or face covering for the entire duration of their ride.
The Transportation Security Administration said in a statement Monday that it will no longer be enforcing its masking requirements for travelers on public transportation and transportation hubs.
The CDC recently extended the mask mandate on public transportation until May 3, but U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in her ruling the organization failed to justify its decision and did not follow rulemaking procedures, therefore making it flawed.
“Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate,” she wrote in her ruling.
The Associated Press contributed.
