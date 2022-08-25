The Harrisonburg Electric Commission has officially launched the Friendly City Solar program.
"We've worked hard to develop this program for our community," Brian O'Dell, HEC's general manager, said in a statement. "It's been a long time coming and we're excited to be able to open up the opportunity to our customers."
According to HEC, the program enables customers to support renewable energy without the upfront costs or ongoing maintenance of installing solar panels on their homes. Eligible HEC customers can sign up to have part of their energy purchases generated at Acorn Solar in Harrisonburg.
Customers can buy renewable energy in 50 kilowatt hour blocks, up to 25% of their home's average monthly usage, according to HEC. Each solar energy block costs $5.75, $1.50 more than the current cost of electricity. The rate will not increase even if the cost of electricity does.
Because fuel adjustment charges don’t apply to renewable energy blocks, the net cost to customers will be reduced, according to HEC.
The program is open to residential customers only, and those who enroll will see the new charges reflected in their October bill.
"There's been a lot of talk about ways to help introduce renewable energy in our community, so we're proud to finally be able to offer this to our customers," O'Dell said in a statement.
Sign-ups and program information can be found at harrisonburgelectric.com.
