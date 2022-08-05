The museum focused on the history of the Harrisonburg Fire Department has reopened to the public.
City officials announced this week that the Harrisonburg Fire Museum has resumed its self-guided tours.
The facility was previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum is located on the third floor of the city's Public Safety Building. It features historic dispatch and fire memorabilia such as uniforms, medals, equipment, old fire alarms, news reports and photographs. Many items were donated by former firefighters and their families.
Operating hours are from Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors must first check in at the Public Safety Building's lobby before going upstairs to visit the museum.
— Staff Report
