Harrisonburg firefighter Keith Link earned a certification as a fire investigation technician from the International Association of Arson Investigators, according to a Monday press release.
Link, a six-year veteran of the Harrisonburg Fire Department, is always striving to approve, his supervisors say.
“Keith’s commitment to professional development is exemplary,” Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong said in the press release. “Professional credentialing is a key component of our plan as we move toward becoming an accredited fire department.”
To earn the certification, Link had to take courses on ethics and fire investigation techniques.
The certification must be renewed every three years.
— Staff Report
