Most people would agree that teachers are admirable individuals with an important job. But they don’t always get a chance to hear that praise directly from the people whose lives they are shaping — their students.
Once a year, however, Massanutten Regional Library hosts an essay contest and then holds a reception for the winners in order to do just that.
On Thursday night, the winners and runners-up of four age-group categories got to read aloud their winning essays in front of their families and their teachers. About 80 people attended the event, said Michael Evans, director of advancement for the library.
It’s always a heartwarming occasion and a chance for teachers to really hear how much of an impact they’ve had on young people’s lives, Evans said.
Once all the essays had been read, an overall winner was announced and the teacher receives $1,000 to be used to enhance their teaching.
The teacher named Honored Teacher of the Year was Crystal Martinez-Bergey of Harrisonburg High School. She was honored by Katherine Menjivar of HHS. Katherine’s essay was the winner in the ninth-to-12th grade category.
Martinez-Bergey is an English Language Learner teacher at the high school. She was Menjivar’s first teacher when she arrived in Harrisonburg from El Salvador with her family after their lives were threatened in their home country.
Menjivar did not speak English and recalled in her essay feeling scared and anxious.
“I didn’t know anyone, and the school looked so big to me. I didn’t know what to do,” Menjivar said.
Her first class was with Martinez-Bergey and she didn’t know what to expect and didn’t plan on participating very much.
“I sat down in the corner, afraid to speak. But Mrs. Martinez came into the class and introduced herself, so I did the same,” she said. “I never thought it would be the beginning of one of the best student-teacher relationships.”
Menjivar went on to say that her teacher was there for her through heartbreaks, highs and lows and everything in between. She recalled going with Martinez-Bergey to get her nails done, and that she encouraged Menjivar to pursue her dance passion despite reservations about whether she would be any good at it.
“She told me that I dance really beautifully, and if I don’t take the class, how would I know if I suck at dancing?” Menjivar wrote. “So, I am taking dance two now at school. I am happier than before thanks to Mrs. Martinez.”
Martinez-Bergey also helped Menjivar with the application process of getting into college, and wrote a letter of recommendation for her. Menjivar has since been accepted.
“I was scared when I got here, but now, there’s nothing to be scared of. Mrs. Martinez taught me more than just English, she taught me the beautiful, simple things in life.”
Every year students are invited to enter essays recognizing teachers who have made a difference in their lives. This year’s winning essays were chosen from 157 entries written by students honoring teachers in public, private and home schools. Robert Strickler and his wife, Lorraine, endowed a fund in Robert’s parents’ names to honor educators like his parents.
Since its founding in 1997, the Honored Teacher Essay Contest has received 5,000 student entries and awarded more than $10,000 to teachers to enhance their work, as well as thousands of dollars in prizes to student writers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.