Five years ago, Cesar Salazar Cortes, Milena Santamaria and Ingrid Ruiz came to the United States from Columbia with 28 years of teaching experience between the three of them.
They had been recruited by an international teaching recruitment organization with the hope they could bring dual-language education, their cultural experiences and their native-speaking skills to the U.S.
Salazar Cortes went to Prince Edward Public Schools to teach Spanish as a World Language, Ruiz took a job with Wayne County Public Schools teaching kindergarten dual language and Santamaria got a job with Graham County Public Schools teaching elementary school Spanish.
All three wanted to do more and wanted to teach with a more permanent residency. Thanks to Harrisonburg City Public Schools they were able to secure a more permanent visa, and this year they began teaching at Keister Elementary School — Salazar Cortes as a dual language fourth-grade teacher, Ruiz as a dual language kindergarten teacher and Santamaria as a dual language second-grade teacher.
"As native speakers we were eligible to support the commitment [of HCPS] to a diverse staff," Ruiz said.
It was a tough transition, but it's been a rewarding experience. Every day presents itself with a teaching moment in a non-judgemental setting. For instance, some of Ruiz and Santamaria's students assumed they liked tacos, and even their Spanish-speaking students have learned the differences between Colombian speaking people and other Spanish speaking individuals.
"It's a desire to share our culture and to show the differences that different cultures can have," Santamaria said. She and Ruiz studied and received their master's degrees in education during their time in North Carolina. "We wanted to be prepared to help."
Recently, when Salazar Cortes asked his Spanish-speaking and non-Spanish speaking students what they thought about having a teacher who is from Colombia, he was heartened by their responses. For his Spanish-speaking students, they were glad to have someone who they could express how they were feeling in their first language. For his American students, it gave them a sense of being a part of a larger community.
But HCPS isn't just Spanish-speaking and English-speaking. There are over 70 languages spoken in the school division. And every teacher with an international background helps those students feel seen and represented, making diversity in hiring an important initiative.
"Language is about communication not translation," Santamaria said. "It is important for students to know what is going on in the world right now. It's about being good and kind people."
In 2018, Africa Dutor and Cesar Gonzalez Velasco were hired by Harrisonburg City Public Schools from North Carolina where they had been working after coming to the United States. They had worked with an attorney in North Carolina to secure their H-1B specialty visa to allow them to teach in a more permanent capacity, said Shawn Printz, director of human resources for HCPS.
When Dutor mentioned the attorney, HCPS got in contact with them and has been working with them ever since to secure H-1B visas for teachers who want to work in the United States. It's been a great partnership, Printz said. HCPS provides a lot of the funding needed to secure these visas.
"They are fantastic to work with," Printz said. "They work with us step by step."
Through this partnership, HCPS was able to hire six teachers from other countries last year, and four teachers this year. Three of those four were Salazar Cortes, Ruiz and Santamaria.
In 2010, HCPS had a non-white teaching staff of 6% despite having a student population that was 55% not white. In the last 12 years the number of minority teachers employed by HCPS has grown. As of Tuesday, 14% of teachers were not white, and 86% are. However, the diversity of the student population has also changed. Now, 69% of students are not white.
While a school division's teaching population does not have to mirror the student population percentage point to percentage point, it is important that students have teachers that share cultural similarities and experiences.
"Recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce helps provide our school division with the opportunity to grow, develop and positively impact all students," Printz said. "A diverse workforce brings varied cultural experiences, varied life experiences, varied perspectives, varied educational experiences and professional role models for all of our students."
Working with the attorney in North Carolina is just one way that HCPS has recruited a more diverse teaching staff. The strategies and processes have been evolving for decades.
"In the 2010s, I wanted to do some of this," Printz said of working to secure visas for teachers. "But I wasn't experienced enough with that."
HCPS has worked with historically Black colleges and universities to recruit, they've attended conferences and recruitment fairs, it recruits heavily from the University of Puerto Rico. But the school division's greatest asset has been word of mouth, recently. As the teaching population becomes more diverse and HCPS continues to offer resources and professional development aimed at retention of teachers, the school division becomes more well known for employing a teaching staff that better represents the community, Printz said.
"When you're recruiting and interviewing, you can have interview teams that can be more diverse as well," he said. "For us, word of mouth has been very impactful."
HCPS began working with a consultant in January to help define goals for recruitment and retention of minority teachers. The latter part of that effort has been very important, Printz said. There is no point in hiring the teachers you want if you can't keep them here.
"We're considering support systems and networking and professional development," Printz said. "We want all teachers to stay and engage our students."
Recognizing that its diversity is what makes HCPS strong and a better place for all students is also one of its strengths, Printz said. And HCPS is striving to continue to bring more international teachers.
"Collectively, our varied experiences simply make our school division better," he said.
Rockingham County Public Schools did not have its diversity numbers at hand last week due to a staffing issue.
However, Michele Judd, human resources director for RCPS said about the school division's diversity recruitment efforts: "We are trying to take steps to cast a wider net with recruitment for our licensed positions. We are in the process of upgrading our application system, and with this system, we'll be able to post to a national job board."
That's one strategy that RCPS hopes will help reach a more diverse pool of candidates.
"We are fortunate to have wonderful universities in the area and will continue to participate in job fairs hosted by area universities and welcome their teacher candidates in our schools, but I hope we can expand our partnerships to also include colleges with more diverse student populations," Judd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.