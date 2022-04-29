A Harrisonburg man died at the scene of Thursday's two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81.
At 3:05 p.m., a 2018 International tractor-trailer was headed southbound on Interstate 81 when it exited to the Exit 245 off-ramp and stopped due to traffic, according to Virginia State Police.
There, a 2001 Honda Accord driven by Selvin A. Turcios-Romero, 27, rear-ended the tractor-trailer. Turcios-Romero died at the scene.
The tractor-trailer driver, a 62-year-old male of Lewisville, N.C., was not injured in the crash, police said.
VSP is investigating.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.