A Harrisonburg man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday in connection with a 2019 incident where he sold a teenager fentanyl-laced drugs over the messaging app Snapchat, resulting in the teen’s death.
Abdallah Amer Ali, 21, sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old in Harrisonburg, and pleaded guilty to one count of distributing a measurable quantity of fentanyl which resulted in death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Virginia.
“We have seen a record number of overdose deaths in the last year both here in Virginia and across the country,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in a press release. “My office will continue to approach this epidemic with strength and compassion by holding accountable those who cause overdose deaths, raising awareness about the dangers of these lethal substances, and providing support to individuals in recovery. A comprehensive solution is the only way forward.”
In October 2019, Ali arranged to sell what the teenage victim believed were Percocet pills over the messaging app Snapchat, authorities said. Ali told the teenager to not ingest the pills all at once, but did not tell the teen that the pills contained fentanyl.
The teenager ingested the pills, overdosed and died the next morning.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew Bassford and Jonathan Jones are prosecuting the case. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Harrisonburg Police Department and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
A sentencing date for Ali is scheduled for Sept. 13. He faces a maximum charge of 20 years in prison.
