RICHMOND (AP) — Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed, along with two prominent Republican congressional candidates, were given a reprieve by the Virginia State Board of Elections for not filing candidate paperwork on time.
The board voted 2-1 Tuesday to extend a filing deadline for Republicans Bob Good and Nick Freitas, as well as handful of other candidates — including Reed — that will allow them to have their names on the ballot this fall.
Also getting approval was Democrat Nicholas Betts, who is challenging Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, in the 6th Congressional District.
In June, Reed missed the filing deadline for her name to appear on the ballot in November’s City Council election.
Three seats are up for grabs during this year’s City Council election, as the terms of Reed, fellow Democrat Richard Baugh and independent George Hirschmann expire. Hirschmann is seeking re-election. Baugh lost a primary last month for the Democratic nomination and said he will not run as an independent.
Candidates to appear on the ballot are Hirschmann, Democrats Laura Dent and Charles Hendricks, and Republican Kathleen S. “Doc” Kelley.
