When Mindy Warren first learned that her son had been selected to the prestigious House of Delegates Page Program, one of her first thoughts was that she was going to have to send her 13-year-old to live in Richmond, sans parents.
Alexander Warren, an eighth grader at Thomas Harrison Middle School, will be spending two months assisting delegates during the General Assembly session as a page from Jan. 6 to March 6.
Each year the speaker of the House of Delegates appoints 13- and 14-year-olds from across the commonwealth to serve as pages. These middle schoolers assist members of the House of Delegates, the House clerk’s staff, and other legislative staff in the daily duties required for the operation of the House of Delegates during the session.
Pages work all day, therefore Alexander will live in a hotel during the week and come home on weekends.
“I’m still kind of nervous,” Warren said. “But I’m also very excited for him.”
Alexander will be paid and receive a weekly allowance for meals and incidentals. Because it is a job, the expectations are high. He will be coordinating school work with his teachers at THMS, who will be sharing assignments with him via Google Classroom. He has a daily study hall in Richmond, and will be back in time on Fridays to attend a class at THMS.
According to the program website, the page workday begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. There is no weekend work except for the last Saturday of session. Pages deliver documents throughout the Capitol complex, and perform errands for members and staff of the House of Delegates during each day’s floor session and at committee meetings.
Pages are also selected for assignments in specific House offices, including the Speaker’s Office, the Clerk’s Office, the Bill Room, the Copy Center, and the Governor’s Office. Pages are trained for these assignments during the first two days of their employment. Every effort is made to provide each page with a variety of work assignments.
Alexander learned about the page program this year in civics class, Warren said.
He submitted an application in October that included an essay on why he wanted to be a page, a reference letter from Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, and letters of recommendation from his teacher and aunt.
After that was a waiting game, Warren said. Alexander finally found out he had been accepted into the program earlier this month.
“He’s very excited,” Warren said.
For more information about the page program go to capclass.virginiageneralassembly.gov/PagePrograms/PagePrograms.html.
