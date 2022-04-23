Harrisonburg residents can breathe a little easier now knowing that the area is designated as one of the "cleanest places to live" by the American Lung Association.
The Harrisonburg-Staunton area was recognized this week for its air quality, according to the American Lung Association's "State of the Air" report. The Harrisonburg-Staunton area includes both cities, the city of Waynesboro, and Rockingham and Augusta counties.
"State of the Air" is an annual, national air quality "report card," according to the American Lung Association's website. The report uses the most recent air pollution data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and grades areas based on scores for ozone, year-round particle pollution and short-term particle pollution levels.
— Staff Reports
