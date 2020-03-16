The average teen will spend upwards of $1,000 on prom when all is said and done, including an average of $325 on a “prom-posal,” an elaborate event to ask a date to prom, according to various sources including Time-Money.
For girls, the biggest expense, by far, is the dress and various accessories such as jewelry, shoes and purse.
The Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department is aiming to keep prom costs low for area teens and to give them the night of their dreams with a Prom Dress Giveaway, to be hosted by the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center on April 4.
The prom dress giveaway began in 2014 as a way to give back to the community, said Cory Jeffries, recreation program specialist with the city.
“It’s to help offset the costs of prom,” Jeffries said. “Young ladies can feel all this pressure to spend all that money.”
For months the Simms Center has been collecting dresses, both worn and new. It has also been collecting accessories and shoes that teens will have access to in order to outfit their big night.
According to Jeffries, an average prom dress will cost about $200, which is more than many families can afford, regardless of how special the night is.
While the prom dress drive is meant to serve the Harrisonburg and surrounding communities, no one looking for a dress is turned away, Jeffries said. People have come from as far as Northern Virginia to take part in the dress giveaway.
And while the event is being held on April 4, young ladies can come by the center at alternative times to get a dress if they can’t make it to the event, Jeffries said.
The dresses are donated from a variety of sources. A lot come in from teens and young adults who held onto their own prom dress and no longer have use for it. Others come in from area businesses that no longer stock prom dresses or are clearing out inventory.
On the day of the event, girls can expect to have volunteers — usually members of the community or students at James Madison University — assist them with their shopping and help them to try on dresses.
There are over 200 dresses awaiting the big event, but the Simms Center is always soliciting more to give girls a wide variety of dresses to choose from.
Proms begin for area schools starting in mid-April.
To learn more about the prom dress giveaway go to www.harrisonburgva.gov/prom-dress-drive or call the Lucy Simms Center at 540-437-9213.
