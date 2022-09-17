The Harrisonburg Planning Commission on Wednesday gave a favorable recommendation for a day care center at a house on Jefferson Street.
All commissioners were present and voted to recommend approval for a special-use permit requested by Katerin Meija-Centeno to operate a “major family day home” at 922 Jefferson St.
According to Meija-Centeno, the day care would have a maximum of 10 children, and she would be the only employee. Hours of operation would be Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There were no comments against the proposal.
Harrisonburg City Council will consider the request at its meeting Oct. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.