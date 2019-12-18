After 28 years, the final First Night Harrisonburg festival will take place Dec. 31.
The First Night Harrisonburg is a New Year’s Eve celebration that takes place downtown and includes outside concerts, fireworks and two disco ball drops.
“It’s a bittersweet year for First Night, but we are excited to have the support of the local community to make this finale a memorable event,” said Troy Suter, president of First Night Harrisonburg. “We are excited to be able to celebrate the arts with the community one last time.”
The decision to end the festival came after funding was cut this year and ticket sales continually dropped. The event’s board of directors made the decision at its September meeting.
“I’m proud of the board. They could have easily said let’s wrap this event up, but instead they went out and got sponsors to be able to make it free this year,” said Mike Betts, executive director of First Night Harrisonburg.
The typical budget for the First Night Harrisonburg event is around $60,000. This year is short by around $15,000
Betts said that funding has been cut because a number of entities that have sponsored or given donations on an annual basis for years aren’t able to now.
“You know, everyone reviews their budget every year and sees how best to use their funds and, in a few cases, their future funds won’t include First Night Harrisonburg,” Betts said, adding that the board is expecting funds to also be cut next year.
Suter said Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have been faithful sponsors throughout the years along with local businesses and “national-type companies that have facilities here.”
“Some folks give as little as $100 while others give several thousand dollars,” he said. “It’s been a broad effort of support by the community over the years to put on the First Night Harrisonburg.”
Betts said although it’s sad to have its final event, it’s also exciting to be able to put on one last time.
Last year, the price for a button was $8 in advance and $10 the day of.
To be able to go to all the events and see the entertainment, one had to buy a button. This year, everything will be free.
“We decided to do that this year as a thank you and farewell and hopefully be able to have anyone who wants to attend be able to,” Suter said.
He said another factor in deciding to end the event was due to times changing.
“The culture has changed a lot. It seems to me that more people are just doing different things on New Year’s Eve than they did historically, so we are competing with other stuff,” he said.
First Night was first celebrated on Dec. 31, 1975 when a group of artists from Boston thought of an alternative way to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Boston announced it would stop the event in 2013 due to a downturn in funding.
The national organization First Night USA worked with a number of First Night licensed events throughout the country, but announced in 2003 it would cancel future celebrations.
As the years have passed, a growing number of First Night events across the country have stopped celebrating.
“It has continually been declining and it’s sadly catching up to us here locally,” Suter said.
Suter said the board does not have any other events in mind to replace First Night Harrisonburg.
“I would like to see folks that participated in the arts and performances that enjoyed First Night to come up with something new,” Suter said. “I don’t know exactly how they would do it but it would be encouraging for the community.”
Betts said he is positive that next year at this time, the city will have some sort of celebration for New Year’s Eve, “so I’m excited to see what comes up a year from now.”
At the final First Night, activities for all ages will begin at 6 p.m. in a number of venues, including the Explore More Discovery Museum, the Massanutten Regional Library, Oasis Fine Arts and Crafts, Asbury United Methodist Church, James Madison University’s John. C. Wells Planetarium and Hotel Madison.
For the first time in around five years, there will be fireworks at Turner Pavilion.
At the Turner Pavilion, local artist Randy Black will begin performing his musical acts at 6 p.m. The local Big City Band will follow at 8 p.m.
After the first of two disco ball drops, one at 9:30 p.m. and the other at midnight, the Bluegrass band Nothin’ Fancy will take the stage from 10-11:30 p.m.
Magician Brian Pence will perform in different locations throughout the evening and at 7 p.m. the Dance and Company will offer a local residents’ performance along Main Street. At 9 p.m., the kids Bubble Wrap Dance will take place outside the Explore More Discovery Museum.
“DJ Chuck” Morris will be the emcee for the fifth year and will lead in the countdown dance prior to the final disco ball drop at midnight.
“I’m thrilled we were able to get such a great lineup this year,” Betts said.
There will also be a display of past booklets, buttons and banners at the Turner Pavilion to show the history of the First Night Harrisonburg for its 28 years running.
“We had a good run and it’s sad to see things coming to a close, but I’m proud of the work that has gone into keeping this event going for 28 years and am looking forward to going out with a bang,” Betts said.
