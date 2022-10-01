The Harrisonburg Public Utilities Department will soon begin its annual testing of the sanitary sewer system.
Testing begins Monday and will go through November, according to a press release. Residents may notice smoke rising from manhole covers, yards where systems run, or even from their bathtubs, toilets or sinks.
Crews will release nontoxic and nonstaining test smoke into manholes to travel through the sanitary sewer system. It is done to detect any breaks or leaks in the system and for crews to make repairs, the release says.
Harrisonburg has a total of 190 miles of sewer lines, and a section of those lines are tested each year.
Some smoke will be released from rooftop plumbing vents, which indicates a properly installed plumbing system.
The city suggests residents pour a gallon of water into the drain traps of floors, sinks, showers and tubs to prevent sewer gases or smoke from entering a home or business.
If the nontoxic smoke enters a building, it's because there is a defect in the plumbing, according to the city. When this occurs, there is no need to contact emergency services. Open a window or door for ventilation, note the location of the smoke, and contact a qualified plumber.
The city also recommends those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions not stay in a building where smoke has entered.
Those with questions can contact public utilities at 540-434-9959.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.