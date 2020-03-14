On Friday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that students across the commonwealth would be out of school for a minimum of two weeks beginning Monday in response to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Local school districts, however, were not caught off guard.
Anticipating that school closures would be necessary, Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards, and Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, made the decision to cancel school Friday to allow teachers time to collaborate and come up with at-home work students could do during a potential closure.
“I’m really glad we moved our planning day up a week,” Richards said. “But I wish we had another day.”
According to the Virginia Department of Education, 6,613 students are currently enrolled in Harrisonburg City Public Schools and 11,928 students are enrolled in Rockingham County Public Schools.
Northam’s announcement followed West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s decree earlier in the day that his state would also close schools for an undetermined amount of time.
Richards said he didn’t know what to think concerning the Northam’s decision, especially considering that up until as early as Friday, the Virginia Department of Health was deeming school closures unnecessary.
However, Richards said that he’s fine with two weeks and was planning to close for however long was deemed necessary on the recommendation of the VDH.
“We will work with public health officials and reassess toward the end of the two weeks,” Richards said.
According to the current school calendar, there will be a week between this two-week mandate and scheduled spring break.
Spring break is still up in the air for both school divisions as they wait and see whether this mandated two-week closure will extend into a third.
One of the school division’s main concerns about a potential closure of schools was that of meal distribution. For some families, the provided breakfast and lunch at school can be a child’s main food for the day. An unexpected absence from school could cause a hardship for families, Richards said.
Andrea Early, executive director of school nutrition, came up with a plan to provide bagged lunches twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays at all city schools from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for the length of the closure.
The bagged lunches will contain a lunch and a breakfast in an effort to maximize the number of meals a family is getting per trip, Early said, because transportation can be an issue. A family can ask for a bagged meal for all children in the household under the age of 18.
Also, starting the second week, additional bags of non-perishable food items will be handed out at the school locations.
In addition, the school’s usual summer and winter break mobile cafe schedule will also be in effect.
Scheikl said that he planned to notify parents Friday night of Northam’s decision, but there are still a lot of unknowns at this point. He said staff and principals will use the first few days of the mandated closure to figure out the best way to provide continued education and continued food opportunities.
“We will begin some meal services and start efforts for continuity of education on Wednesday and will announce details on Monday,” Sheikl said.
While the mandated closure will not impact teachers or support staff, Scheikl said he does not know what the two weeks will look like for those individuals at this point. Additional guidance from the Department of Education is forthcoming and will answer some of those unknowns, Scheikl said.
Like Harrisonburg, Rockingham County teachers spent Friday coming up with plans for educational opportunities for students that can be done at home during the mandated closure.
Skyline Middle School Principal Daniel Kirwan said that teachers have been coming up with packets they can send home, online lessons they can access, books they can read, all with clear instructions to make up for the fact that they can’t ask a teacher.
“Obviously, no one wants to go through something like this,” Kirwan said. “But the collaboration we’ve seen today has been amazing.”
Kathleen Turner, principal at Stone Spring Elementary School, said teachers spent Friday putting together kits that included math assignments, books chosen for each individual student based on their reading level, a “doodle a day” notepad from the art teacher and some social/emotional learning assignments.
“There is no new instruction, but it should help prevent a gap in learning,” Turner said.
Currently, staff is brainstorming a way to get those kits to students now that they won’t be returning to school on Monday as hoped.
Similar goings on occurred at Bluestone Elementary School, said Principal Anne Lintner.
“We talked a lot about what to share with children to give them some structure and provide materials for them,” Lintner said.
Packets from Bluestone included instructions and codes for accessing online materials remotely, games, art materials and basic-learning tools such as pencils and pencil sharpeners.
“It’s an opportunity to for them to continue to practice the things they know,” Lintner said.
Staff is developing strategies for replenishing the packets as needed during the mandated closure.
Melissa Hensley, principal at Harrisonburg High School, said the faculty and staff at the school pulled together Friday to work collaboratively to design home-based learning opportunities for all students. This included preparing learning packets for students who need hard copies of materials, updating online meeting platforms such as Seesaw and Google Classroom and creating videos to extend learning experiences.
“Our ITRCs provided training and assistance for teachers who needed help utilizing new or existing online platforms and the training sessions were attended by many members of our faculty,” Hensley said. “I have never been more proud and honored to work with such a dedicated group of educators.”
The Daily News-Record reached out to a number of principals at Rockingham County Schools, but emails were not returned.
Meanwhile, Harrisonburg City Public Schools are employing cleaning techniques to keep the schools as germ-free as possible for the potential return of students in two weeks, Richards said.
High-touch surfaces, such as doorknobs, keyboards and water fountains are being cleaned three times a day, he said.
In an effort to combat the possible exposure to the virus at county schools, buildings will be closed for all persons from 2 p.m. today until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Scheikl said.
Once staff returns, cleaning protocols will recommence.
