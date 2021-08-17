Harrisonburg City Public Schools employees will be required to be fully vaccinated or must receive weekly COVID-19 testing.
At a work session Tuesday night, Michael Richards, superintendent for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, asked the School Board to require all employees be vaccinated.
"When you look at the first layer of protection against COVID-19, it's the vaccine," Richards said. "If I can require vaccination and a regiment of testing ... we are reducing risk for students considerably. We are reducing the risk for staff and the community considerably."
The School Board agreed, and with a vote of 4-2 passed a motion to require vaccinations for all employees.
Employees who cite religious or medical reasons for not getting the vaccine will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly and will be required to wear masks even after Gov. Ralph Northam's mask mandate is lifted in schools.
The COVID-19 vaccine is still covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance, which is offered to Harrisonburg City Public Schools employees, said Kristen Loflin, school board chairwoman.
Proof of testing will be required weekly.
Richards said senior staff members are discussing a deadline by which staff must be vaccinated, and he expects additional information to be released by the end of the week.
HCPS held vaccination clinics earlier this year, at which 85% of employees got fully vaccinated. It only stands to reason that number has increased, Richards said.
School Board member Obie Hill said he doesn't think the burden of weekly testing should fall on employees. Hill tried to have the testing stipulation removed from the motion. However, the motion was already made and ready to be voted on. Hill voted against the motion.
Kaylene Seigle, who also voted against the motion, said that she doesn't support vaccination mandates, but isn't necessarily against the vaccine.
While school boards across the state have also been mandating vaccines, the Harrisonburg School Board did not need to approve Richards' recommendation. However, it has approved most recommended safety measures for students and staff throughout the pandemic, including mandating masks even before the governor's announcement Thursday.
Richards also presented the full mitigation plan that schools will follow this year, at least until additional information and guidelines are released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education.
Some of the mitigation strategies in place include universal mask-wearing indoors, but not outside, including mask-wearing during physical education indoors.
Self assessments of health are still an important mitigation strategy. The CDC lists the following as symptoms of COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
However, temperature checks are no longer required for entering HCPS buildings.
Contact tracing for students exposed in the schools or in the community will continue to occur, and students who are exposed will be required to quarantine for 10 days, be tested and not attend school until the quarantine ends, Richards said.
Current CDC guidance on social distancing is that students should, to the maximum extent practicable, remain 3 feet apart. Staff should try to remain 6 feet from others to the greatest extent possible.
