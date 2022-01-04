The Harrisonburg School Board will meet tonight for its regular business meeting, which will begin with the appointing of the chairman and vice chairman for the calendar year.
Kristen Loflin is the current chairwoman and Nick Swayne is the current vice chairman. Both could be voted to remain in their positions, or the School Board could nominate and vote for new members.
At today's meeting the School Board will also discuss members' annual salary and stipends.
The School Board will also discuss the schedule for appearing on the WSVA Radio Show for 2022.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in City Council chambers.
All attendees are required to wear a mask. Those who choose not to wear a mask will be warned once by the chair and then escorted out of the meeting if they continue to choose not to follow this rule.
A person who has been removed from the physical meeting may still view the meeting electronically and can communicate with the board through various means, such as email.
The public can view the meeting on the local government channel on Xfinity and also via the city of Harrisonburg's website at https://harrisonburg-va.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.