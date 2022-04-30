After months of discussion between the naming committee and the Harrisonburg City School Board, the latter will vote on a name for the city's second high school at a meeting Tuesday night.
Based on a work session two weeks ago, board members seem to be debating between Rocktown and South Ridge.
However, the School Board members were on the same page about not changing the name of Harrisonburg High School, which was suggested by the naming committee to align the names of the two high schools.
"There is no plan from this board to undertake a renaming of HHS at this time," said Nick Swayne, school board chairman at the last work session. "With respect to the naming committee, at this time that's not on the table."
Superintendent Michael Richards has met with a group of eight current high school students who said they don't mind South Ridge High School, but they prefer Rocktown High School. In particular they like the idea of making the mascot the "Rolling Thunder."
Richards said the students enjoyed how Thunder complements the Harrisonburg High School Blue Streaks, but still with its own identity.
The School Board decided at its last meeting to present the group of students with a survey that narrows the name choices down to Rocktown, South Ridge and Valley View.
The survey also asks about school colors and mascots. However, the school board will only be voting on the name of the new high school on Tuesday. Colors and mascots will be a continued discussion among students and Richards after a name has been decided upon.
The School Board members plan to discuss the name of the new high school before voting on it.
The meeting will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers.
The public can view the meeting on the local government channel on Xfinity and also via the City of Harrisonburg's website a harrisonburg-va.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
